Syria accuses U.S.-led coalition of committing "war crimes"
March 18, 2019 - 12:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syria has said that the statement issued by the United States, France and Britain on Syria is "a historical document of lie, hypocrisy, deception and falsification", IRNA reports.
According to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Syria says "the countries that killed and destroyed are not invited to contribute to the reconstruction."
"They should only pay compensations for the killing and destruction due to their heinous crimes and stop their blatant interference in internal affairs," SANA quoted a source as saying.
The source went on to say that these "criminals will not be invited for reconstruction of Syria since they have to compensate for massacre and destructions they caused."
It added anti-humanity crimes will ever remain a stain on the criminals' foreheads.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Eight Armenians headed for European Chess Championship Eight Armenian chess players will participate in the European Individual Championship, set to be held in Skopje.
Several people injured as man opens fire on Dutch tram Several people have been injured after a man opened fire on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, police have said.
Alcohol-related liver disease "on the rise among young adults" A study shows people between the ages of 25 to 34 have experienced the greatest increase in deaths from liver cirrhosis.
Man who tried to stop New Zealand shooter to be given national award Naeem Rashid, 50, a teacher and father of three, was busy this month planning the spring wedding of his son Talha.