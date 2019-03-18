Syria accuses U.S.-led coalition of committing "war crimes"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syria has said that the statement issued by the United States, France and Britain on Syria is "a historical document of lie, hypocrisy, deception and falsification", IRNA reports.

According to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Syria says "the countries that killed and destroyed are not invited to contribute to the reconstruction."

"They should only pay compensations for the killing and destruction due to their heinous crimes and stop their blatant interference in internal affairs," SANA quoted a source as saying.

The source went on to say that these "criminals will not be invited for reconstruction of Syria since they have to compensate for massacre and destructions they caused."

It added anti-humanity crimes will ever remain a stain on the criminals' foreheads.