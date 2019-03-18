Alcohol-related liver disease "on the rise among young adults"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Many people can enjoy a beer, but it’s important to know your limits.

Recent research shows deaths from alcohol-related liver disease have increased in the United States, particularly in young adults, NewsNet says.

A study shows people between the ages of 25 to 34 have experienced the greatest increase in deaths from liver cirrhosis.

Doctors say that even young people can develop cirrhosis if they continue to drink into their thirties and forties, because liver damage is cumulative.

And too much alcohol at a young age can impact more than just a person’s liver health.

But how much is too much?

Doctors suggest no level of alcohol is really safe and remind us that alcohol affects everybody differently.

They also say that if a young adult who has been drinking too much stops now, while they are still young, they may be able to reverse the alcohol’s effect on the body.

However, there is a point where the damage done to the liver and the brain is irreversible.