Several people injured as man opens fire on Dutch tram
March 18, 2019 - 14:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A man has opened fire in a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, injuring several people, police have said, BBC reports.
A square near a tram station in the west of the city has been cordoned off by authorities, and emergency services are at the scene.
The shooting took place at about 10:45 local time (09:45 GMT). Three helicopters have been despatched.
Police have asked people to keep roads clear for emergency workers to get through.
The incident took place around the 24 Oktoberplein junction.
Local media report anti-terrorism police are at the scene.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Eight Armenians headed for European Chess Championship Eight Armenian chess players will participate in the European Individual Championship, set to be held in Skopje.
Alcohol-related liver disease "on the rise among young adults" A study shows people between the ages of 25 to 34 have experienced the greatest increase in deaths from liver cirrhosis.
Man who tried to stop New Zealand shooter to be given national award Naeem Rashid, 50, a teacher and father of three, was busy this month planning the spring wedding of his son Talha.
Syria accuses U.S.-led coalition of committing "war crimes" Syria has said that the statement issued by the U.S., France and Britain is "a historical document of lie."