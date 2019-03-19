Armenia human rights defender visits Azerbaijan trespasser
March 19, 2019 - 10:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian human rights defender, Arman Tatoyan, on Monday, March 18 visited the citizen of Azerbaijan who tried to illegally cross the border to Armenia.
The man, identified as Elvin Arif oglu Ibragimov, was detained by Armenian troops when trying to illegally cross the border on Friday. After receiving a gunshot wound on the lower extremity, he was offered first aid and then hospitalized
Tatoyan was accompanied by a doctor who examined the Azerbaijani national in the hospital.
Tatoyan said in a tweet that he gave the Azerbaijani citizenthe European Convention on Human Rights in his native language and discussed family contacts with the National Security Service.
"They are ready to organize any family communication, including meeting in Armenia," Tatoyan said.
