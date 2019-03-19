Breast cancer death rate set to drop in Europe

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of people dying of cancer in Europe is this year expected to be five per cent higher than in 2014.

Experts predict 1.4million people will die of the disease in 2019, up 4.8 per cent from 1.35million five years ago, the Daily Mail reports.

This is despite age-related survival rates improving. Larger and older populations mean that, although more people will survive the disease, there will also be more who die.

Survival has improved so much that the proportion of breast cancer patients who will die this year in the EU is expected to be almost nine per cent lower than in 2014 – with that figure almost a fifth in the UK.

Better drugs, widespread screening and earlier diagnosis has driven the UK from the worst in a table of the six biggest European countries in 2014, to second best this year.

Researchers predict breast cancer mortality will drop to just 13.3 per 100,000 women in the UK this year, down from 16.19 per 100,000 between 2010 and 2014.

The 18 per cent improvement is the biggest seen in the six largest European countries – France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland and the UK.