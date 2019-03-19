Islamic State launches last ditch counter-offensive in Baghouz
March 19, 2019 - 16:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State launched arguably their last counter-offensive to regain the territory they lost to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Baghouz area of eastern Deir ez-Zor, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by nearly 100 women and children, the Islamic State stormed the Syrian Democratic Forces’ positions at the northern flank of the Baghouz Camp in a bid to force the latter to retreat from several areas.
According to preliminary reports, the Syrian Democratic Forces did retreat from some points after losing a half dozen fighters on Monday.
The reports said the Syrian Democratic Forces saw many women and children dressed in their combat fatigues attacking their points during today’s battle.
The Syrian Democratic Forces will likely counter this Islamic State offensive in the coming hours as they hammer away at the militant group’s last bastion with both airstrikes and heavy artillery.
Due to their shortage of fighters, the Islamic State has begun using women and children at the front-lines to help defend their last positions at the Baghouz Camp.
The Islamic State had previously prohibited women from fighting at any of their front-lines; however, due to a shortage in manpower and provisions, they have made an exception to this rule.
