Kazakhstan renames capital Astana to Nursultan
March 20, 2019 - 15:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Parliament of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, March 20 approved law on changing the name of the capital Astana to Nursultan, Tengrinews.kz reports.
Kasym-Jomart Tokayev was sworn in as the President of Kazakhstan and his first sugestion was to rename Astana after Nazarbayev - Nursultan - and to name all central streets in the towns of the country after Nursultan Nazarbayev, AKIPress says.
The suggestion was supported with 43 votes of Senators and 103 votes of Mazhilis members.
