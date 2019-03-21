Israel says "has full freedom of action" in countering Iran in Syria
March 21, 2019 - 10:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed the country's intention to fight the alleged entrenchment of Iranian forces in Syria, noting that Tel Aviv enjoys having "no limitation to freedom of action" in the Arab Republic, during his address on Israeli TV channels. The prime minister noted that such freedom of action is possible due to support from Washington, Sputnik International reports.
He added that the topic of countering the alleged Iranian military presence in Syria will be one of the topics for discussion with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem.
The statement came ahead of Netanyahu's planned visit to the US later this week, with the situation in Syria being high on the agenda of the upcoming talks with President Donald Trump in wake of US troops' gradual withdrawal from the Arab Republic. Earlier in the day, the US president stated that a total of 400 US troops will remain in Syria, with 200 of them deployed at a location near Israel.
Israel conducted airstrikes on Syrian soil on multiple occasions, claiming to have hit Iranian military targets. One of the recent airstrikes led to the destruction of several buildings at Damascus International Airport.
Damascus and Tehran slammed the airstrikes, urging the international community to take steps to prevent further Israeli attacks. Iran denies having a military presence in the Arab Republic apart from advisers sent in at the request of Damascus and to help it fight terrorist groups.
Relations between Israel and Iran remain strained, as Tehran denies the Jewish state's right to exist and has repeatedly vowed to destroy it.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
PicsArt hits 130 mln monthly active users worldwide, attracts Chinese Nearly 80 percent of PicsArt’s users are under the age of 35 and those under 18 are driving most of its growth.
PM congratulates Armenia's Kurdish community on Nowruz Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated the Kurdish community of Armenia on Nowruz, the New Year.
U.S. Presidential nominee takes stand on Armenian Genocide It is the first campaign statement on Armenian American concerns released in preparation for the 2020 election.
Armenian mogul's firm to build 75-storey skyscraper in Dubai The super-tall is due to be completed in Q3 2020, and is located next to Damac Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts.