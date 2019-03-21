PM congratulates Armenia's Kurdish community on Nowruz

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated the Kurdish community of Armenia on Nowruz, the New Year.

"Nowruz is one of the oldest and most popular national holidays of the Kurds. It coincides with the spring equinox and is perceived as a symbol of nature awakening and the beginning of the New Year," Pashinyan said.

"Let this spring holiday be a fresh start on the way to materializing your dreams, as a symbol of new life for our Kurdish friends, who are part of Armenia’s fraternal family of equal nations.

"Let the New Year be a year of peace, solidarity, new achievements and every success. I wish the Kurdish community of Armenia prosperity, happiness and perseverance: together, we must build a free, fair and prosperous country for us all."