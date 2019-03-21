PM congratulates Armenia's Kurdish community on Nowruz
March 21, 2019 - 12:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated the Kurdish community of Armenia on Nowruz, the New Year.
"Nowruz is one of the oldest and most popular national holidays of the Kurds. It coincides with the spring equinox and is perceived as a symbol of nature awakening and the beginning of the New Year," Pashinyan said.
"Let this spring holiday be a fresh start on the way to materializing your dreams, as a symbol of new life for our Kurdish friends, who are part of Armenia’s fraternal family of equal nations.
"Let the New Year be a year of peace, solidarity, new achievements and every success. I wish the Kurdish community of Armenia prosperity, happiness and perseverance: together, we must build a free, fair and prosperous country for us all."
Top stories
Arman Tatoyan on March 18 visited the citizen of Azerbaijan who tried to illegally cross the border to Armenia.
Leila Adamyan has performed surgery to restore the reproductive function of the ovaries of a 36-year-old woman.
11 companies will be participating in ITB Berlin tourism fair from March 6 to 9 to unveil the country’s tourism attractiveness.
The Ministry of Nature Protection has unveiled a draft law prohibiting the free provision of plastic bags starting from July 1.
Partner news
Latest news
PicsArt hits 130 mln monthly active users worldwide, attracts Chinese Nearly 80 percent of PicsArt’s users are under the age of 35 and those under 18 are driving most of its growth.
Bloomberg. Putin could hold grip on Russia by uniting with Belarus Some within the ruling elite in Russia are pressing Putin to remain president for as long as possible.
U.S. Presidential nominee takes stand on Armenian Genocide It is the first campaign statement on Armenian American concerns released in preparation for the 2020 election.
Japan poised to declare gene-edited foods safe to eat The advisory panel concluded that edited foods shouldn’t have to go through any more safety testing than anything else.