Italy driver hijacks, torches school bus carrying 51 children
March 21, 2019 - 17:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Italian police on Wednesday, March 20 rescued 51 children taken hostage by their school bus driver, who doused the vehicle in petrol and set it alight apparently in protest at migrant deaths in the Mediterranean, The Standard reports.
Some of the children were tied up during the 30-minute ordeal, which saw the bus slam into a car but was brought to an end by police after one of the children was able to call for help. No one was seriously injured.
"It is a miracle, it could have been carnage. The police were outstanding, blocking the bus and getting the children off," said Milan prosecutor Francesco Greco.
Photos showed the burnt-out shell of the bus and the car, which were travelling on a road near Milan.
Driver Ousseynou Sy -- a 47-year-old Italian citizen of Senegalese origin -- explained under questioning that he wanted "to draw attention to the consequences of migration policies", according to his lawyer.
The 51 students in year two of secondary school in Crema were coming back from a sports outing accompanied by three adults when the driver abruptly changed route, announcing he was taking them all hostage.
"No one is getting out of here alive," he said, according to several of the students.
A dozen children and two of the adults were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation while the arrested driver also needed treatment for burns to his hands.
The Milan police anti-terrorism unit has been charged with investigating the hostage-taking which lasted a little over 30 minutes.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Forbes: Sergey Galitsky was Russia’s biggest billionaire winner of 2018 Galitsky sold 29.1% of shares of Magnit to VTB Bank for $2.44 billion and left all posts in the company.
"Game of Thrones" will give Jaime Lannister a "beautiful" send-off “I am proud to have been on a show that has had this kind of impact and success,” Coster-Waldau said.
Most psychiatric illnesses related to one another: research Oleguer Plana-Ripoll from Aarhus University in Denmark and his colleagues analyzed records from close to six million Danes.
Dementia rates dropping thanks to smoking reductions: report The risk of developing dementia is falling, thanks to lifestyle improvements such as reductions in smoking.