Turkey's Armenians will select new spiritual leader after Easter
March 21, 2019 - 18:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenians in Turkey are set to select their spiritual leader after Easter following the death of Patriarch Mesrob Mutafyan earlier this month, Anadolu Agency reports.
The election for the 85th Armenian patriarch will be held after April 21, said Sahak Masalyan, the deputy of the late Armenian patriarch, who passed away on March 8 in Istanbul after a long illness.
"After the election, the new patriarch will be sworn in and start his duty," Masalyan, who is also a patriarch hopeful himself, said.
Late Mutafyan was elected as top religious leader of the Armenian community in Turkey in 1998.
Since 2008, Mutafyan suffered from health issues that prevented him to fulfill his duties.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Forbes: Sergey Galitsky was Russia’s biggest billionaire winner of 2018 Galitsky sold 29.1% of shares of Magnit to VTB Bank for $2.44 billion and left all posts in the company.
"Game of Thrones" will give Jaime Lannister a "beautiful" send-off “I am proud to have been on a show that has had this kind of impact and success,” Coster-Waldau said.
Most psychiatric illnesses related to one another: research Oleguer Plana-Ripoll from Aarhus University in Denmark and his colleagues analyzed records from close to six million Danes.
Dementia rates dropping thanks to smoking reductions: report The risk of developing dementia is falling, thanks to lifestyle improvements such as reductions in smoking.