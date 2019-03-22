Brain area found that only processes spoken, not written words
March 22, 2019 - 10:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Patients in a new Northwestern Medicine study were able to comprehend words that were written but not said aloud. They could write the names of things they saw but not verbalize them.
Even though these patients could hear and speak perfectly fine, a disease had crept into a portion of their brain that kept them from processing auditory words while still allowing them to process visual ones. Patients in the study had primary progressive aphasia (PPA), a rare type of dementia that destroys language and currently has no treatment.
The study, published March 21 in the journal Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology, allowed the scientists to identify a previously little-studied area in the left brain that seems specialized to process auditory words, Science Daily reports.
If a patient in the study saw the word "hippopotamus" written on a piece of paper, they could identify a hippopotamus in flashcards. But when that patient heard someone say "hippopotamus," they could not point to the picture of the animal.
"They had trouble naming it aloud but did not have trouble with visual cues," said senior author Sandra Weintraub, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "We always think of these degenerative diseases as causing widespread impairment, but in early stages, we're learning that neurodegenerative disease can be selective with which areas of the brain it attacks."
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Armenia gear up for Bosnia and Herzegovina clash Armenia will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland on March 23 and 26 respectively in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.
PACE President making official visit to Armenia PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier will make an official visit to Armenia from 26 to 28 March 2019.
Yerevan among most popular cities for Russians on spring break Travel agency analysts studied round-trip air ticket sales from Moscow to Yerevan from March 23 to March 31.
World Bank predicts 4.3% GDP growth for Armenia in 2019 "Under the baseline scenario, real GDP growth will slow further in 2019, to 4.3 percent," the bank said in the report.