Americans spent $39 billion while drunk shopping in past year
March 22, 2019 - 11:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A study by the personal finance website Finder.com says Americans spent $39.4 billion on spontaneous drunken purchases in the past year. That’s a significant step up from the $30.4 billion the previous year.
According to the site, 26% of the people surveyed admitted to making a purchase while they’re tipsy (or worse). If you extrapolate that to the nation’s population, it works out to 53.4 million intoxicated shoppers spending an average drunken amount of $736.
Men are spending more than women, averaging $870 per year. And millennials are averaging $1,047 per year (as opposed to $466 for baby boomers and $469 for Generation X).
The average spend per person has gone up substantially in the three years Finder.com has been tracking drunk spending. In 2017, the average spend per person was just $206, while last year it climbed to $448.
There is, of course, no direct tie between drunk shopping and alcoholism, but excessive drinking is already taking a big financial toll on America. The number of adults who binge drink at least once a week could be as high as 30 million, according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry. Doctors are being urged to screen patients for unhealthy alcohol consumption regularly.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Armenia gear up for Bosnia and Herzegovina clash Armenia will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland on March 23 and 26 respectively in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.
PACE President making official visit to Armenia PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier will make an official visit to Armenia from 26 to 28 March 2019.
Yerevan among most popular cities for Russians on spring break Travel agency analysts studied round-trip air ticket sales from Moscow to Yerevan from March 23 to March 31.
World Bank predicts 4.3% GDP growth for Armenia in 2019 "Under the baseline scenario, real GDP growth will slow further in 2019, to 4.3 percent," the bank said in the report.