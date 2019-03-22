// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Americans spent $39 billion while drunk shopping in past year

Americans spent $39 billion while drunk shopping in past year
March 22, 2019 - 11:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A study by the personal finance website Finder.com says Americans spent $39.4 billion on spontaneous drunken purchases in the past year. That’s a significant step up from the $30.4 billion the previous year.

According to the site, 26% of the people surveyed admitted to making a purchase while they’re tipsy (or worse). If you extrapolate that to the nation’s population, it works out to 53.4 million intoxicated shoppers spending an average drunken amount of $736.

Men are spending more than women, averaging $870 per year. And millennials are averaging $1,047 per year (as opposed to $466 for baby boomers and $469 for Generation X).

The average spend per person has gone up substantially in the three years Finder.com has been tracking drunk spending. In 2017, the average spend per person was just $206, while last year it climbed to $448.

There is, of course, no direct tie between drunk shopping and alcoholism, but excessive drinking is already taking a big financial toll on America. The number of adults who binge drink at least once a week could be as high as 30 million, according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry. Doctors are being urged to screen patients for unhealthy alcohol consumption regularly.

Related links:
Fortune. Americans Spent Over $39 Billion While Drunk Shopping Last Year
 Top stories
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crashArmenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armenian President puts Biden on the spotArmenian President puts Biden on the spot
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Study links e-cigarettes with heart attacks and depression
Turkish army convoy seen entering northwest Syria: report
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide
Alexis Ohanian says senior living will be disrupted in next decade
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Armenia gear up for Bosnia and Herzegovina clash Armenia will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland on March 23 and 26 respectively in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.
PACE President making official visit to Armenia PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier will make an official visit to Armenia from 26 to 28 March 2019.
Yerevan among most popular cities for Russians on spring break Travel agency analysts studied round-trip air ticket sales from Moscow to Yerevan from March 23 to March 31.
World Bank predicts 4.3% GDP growth for Armenia in 2019 "Under the baseline scenario, real GDP growth will slow further in 2019, to 4.3 percent," the bank said in the report.