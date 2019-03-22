Arsenal's newly branded Emirates plane livery features Mkhitaryan
March 22, 2019 - 15:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal are travelling on a branded Emirates A380 with a livery featuring a montage of first-team players, including Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Gunners boss Unai Emery has used the international break as the perfect opportunity to keep his players in shape heading into the final stretch of the season, talkSPORT says.
He has selected a 23-man squad for the trip, with a friendly against Al Nasr scheduled for next Tuesday before Arsenal head back to England ahead of their return to Premier League action on April 1.
Arsenal will also hold open training sessions throughout their trip, and Emery is confident the decision to go abroad is a wise one.
He said: “It will be great to get some warm weather training and break up the usual routine as we enter the final stage of the season.
“The facilities in Dubai are fantastic and it will be an honour to be part of the formal opening ceremony for the new stadium.”
Arsenal have flown out to Dubai on a newly branded Emirates A380, which features a livery paying tribute to the Gunners.
A statement read: “The bespoke decal showcases the Arsenal crest and features Lucas Torreira, Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Armenia gear up for Bosnia and Herzegovina clash Armenia will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland on March 23 and 26 respectively in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.
PACE President making official visit to Armenia PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier will make an official visit to Armenia from 26 to 28 March 2019.
Yerevan among most popular cities for Russians on spring break Travel agency analysts studied round-trip air ticket sales from Moscow to Yerevan from March 23 to March 31.
World Bank predicts 4.3% GDP growth for Armenia in 2019 "Under the baseline scenario, real GDP growth will slow further in 2019, to 4.3 percent," the bank said in the report.