Arsenal's newly branded Emirates plane livery features Mkhitaryan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal are travelling on a branded Emirates A380 with a livery featuring a montage of first-team players, including Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has used the international break as the perfect opportunity to keep his players in shape heading into the final stretch of the season, talkSPORT says.

He has selected a 23-man squad for the trip, with a friendly against Al Nasr scheduled for next Tuesday before Arsenal head back to England ahead of their return to Premier League action on April 1.

Arsenal will also hold open training sessions throughout their trip, and Emery is confident the decision to go abroad is a wise one.

He said: “It will be great to get some warm weather training and break up the usual routine as we enter the final stage of the season.

“The facilities in Dubai are fantastic and it will be an honour to be part of the formal opening ceremony for the new stadium.”

Arsenal have flown out to Dubai on a newly branded Emirates A380, which features a livery paying tribute to the Gunners.

A statement read: “The bespoke decal showcases the Arsenal crest and features Lucas Torreira, Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette.