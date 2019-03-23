Major blast rocks Idlib city for second time
March 23, 2019 - 10:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A massive explosion rocked the city of Idlib for the second time in the last ten hours on Sarturday, March 23, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a report from Idlib, an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a vehicle around the Al-Wahda Roundabout, causing a big blast that could be heard throughout the provincial capital.
The IED reportedly targeted the vehicle of a Libyan national from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh frontline troops control contact line situation The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenia wins two medals at Gymnastics World Cup Armenian athletes have won two medals at the FIG Gymnastics World Cup, currently underway in Doha, Qatar.
Kazakhstan's capital city Astana officially renamed Nur-sultan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the renaming in honor of his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev.
U.S. reaffirms support for Armenia's anti-corruption efforts Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy's comments came at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, March 22.