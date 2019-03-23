Major blast rocks Idlib city for second time

PanARMENIAN.Net - A massive explosion rocked the city of Idlib for the second time in the last ten hours on Sarturday, March 23, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a report from Idlib, an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a vehicle around the Al-Wahda Roundabout, causing a big blast that could be heard throughout the provincial capital.

The IED reportedly targeted the vehicle of a Libyan national from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.