// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Major blast rocks Idlib city for second time

Major blast rocks Idlib city for second time
March 23, 2019 - 10:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A massive explosion rocked the city of Idlib for the second time in the last ten hours on Sarturday, March 23, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a report from Idlib, an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a vehicle around the Al-Wahda Roundabout, causing a big blast that could be heard throughout the provincial capital.

The IED reportedly targeted the vehicle of a Libyan national from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Photo. Reuters
Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Breaking: Huge blast rocks Idlib city for second time
 Top stories
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crashArmenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armenian President puts Biden on the spotArmenian President puts Biden on the spot
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Study links e-cigarettes with heart attacks and depression
Turkish army convoy seen entering northwest Syria: report
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide
Alexis Ohanian says senior living will be disrupted in next decade
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Karabakh frontline troops control contact line situation The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenia wins two medals at Gymnastics World Cup Armenian athletes have won two medals at the FIG Gymnastics World Cup, currently underway in Doha, Qatar.
Kazakhstan's capital city Astana officially renamed Nur-sultan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the renaming in honor of his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev.
U.S. reaffirms support for Armenia's anti-corruption efforts Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy's comments came at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, March 22.