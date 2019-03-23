U.S. reaffirms support for Armenia's anti-corruption efforts

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. embassador to Armenia Lynne W. Tracy has reaffirmed Washington's strong commitment to assisting sovereign Armenia in implementing its democratic agenda and anti-corruption efforts.

Her comments came at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, March 22.

Welcoming Tracy, Nikol Pashinyan congratulated her on appointment and wished her every success in her diplomatic mission. The Prime Minister emphasized that the Government of the Republic of Armenia is interested in the continued development of partnership with the United States, including the political and economic spheres.

The Premier said Armenia is consistently heading along the path of democratic reforms by fighting corruption and monopolies, promoting human rights and freedom of speech. In this respect, he stressed the importance of building closer ties with the United States and implementing joint programs in the aforementioned areas.

Tracy, meanwhile, reaffirmed the U.S. government’s strong commitment to assisting sovereign Armenia in implementing its democratic agenda and anti-corruption efforts, dealing with economic and regional bottlenecks, as well as in matters of international security. The U.S. Ambassador assured that during her tenure she would make all necessary efforts to promote the development of bilateral economic cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues on the agenda of the Armenian-American relations. Pashinyan and Tracy exchanged views on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process and other regional issues of mutual interest.