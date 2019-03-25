"Game of Thrones" Season 8 premiere details leak online

PanARMENIAN.Net - With just over three weeks left until the final season of "Game of Thrones" premieres, details about the Season 8 premiere have already leaked, and fans are not happy, Daily mail reports.

A Redditor/YouTuber dubbed TheRealFrikiDoctor posted a lengthy video that reveals, in great detail, the entire Season 8 premiere episode, but the video was promptly removed from YouTube.

While the video was removed, several of the details have already started to leak out onto Twitter, and fans are not pleased.

TheRealFrikiDoctor is no stranger to having his videos removed from YouTube, at the behest of HBO, stating on a new Reddit post that his videos were removed in Season 6.

'In season 6, after reviewing the case, YouTube restored all my videos, so I will start the process again,' he said.

The final season of "Game of Thrones" premieres on April 14.