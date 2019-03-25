Israel reportedly sends troops to Gaza border
March 25, 2019 - 18:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The development comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his trip to the US on Monday, March 25 after at least seven people were injured when a rocket fired from Gaza struck a residential building in central Israel, Sputnik reports.
Israel has deployed two infantry brigades and armoured units to the Gaza border, the country’s media reported on Monday.
The reported deployment comes after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) accused Hamas of carrying out a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip earlier this day.
“Hamas has launched a rocket from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel. It’s a rocket made by Hamas”, IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said.
In a separate development on Monday, Netanyahu said that he would cut his visit to the United States and return to Israel to take charge of a response to the attack from Gaza.
"In the light of the events related to the security, I have decided to shorten my visit to the United States. In a few hours I will meet with [US President Donald] Trump and immediately return to Israel to control our actions on the spot”, Netanyahu said.
