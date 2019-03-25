// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Israel reportedly sends troops to Gaza border

Israel reportedly sends troops to Gaza border
March 25, 2019 - 18:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The development comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his trip to the US on Monday, March 25 after at least seven people were injured when a rocket fired from Gaza struck a residential building in central Israel, Sputnik reports.

Israel has deployed two infantry brigades and armoured units to the Gaza border, the country’s media reported on Monday.

The reported deployment comes after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) accused Hamas of carrying out a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip earlier this day.

“Hamas has launched a rocket from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel. It’s a rocket made by Hamas”, IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

In a separate development on Monday, Netanyahu said that he would cut his visit to the United States and return to Israel to take charge of a response to the attack from Gaza.

"In the light of the events related to the security, I have decided to shorten my visit to the United States. In a few hours I will meet with [US President Donald] Trump and immediately return to Israel to control our actions on the spot”, Netanyahu said.

Related links:
Sputnik. Israel Sends Troops to Gaza Border - Reports
 Top stories
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crashArmenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armenian President puts Biden on the spotArmenian President puts Biden on the spot
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Study links e-cigarettes with heart attacks and depression
Turkish army convoy seen entering northwest Syria: report
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide
Alexis Ohanian says senior living will be disrupted in next decade
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for March 25, 2019
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Two new stamps celebrate Calouste Gulbenkian's 150th anniv. The stamps with nominal values of AMD 230 and 330 are printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 40 000 pcs each.
Azerbaijan buys Lektor artillery fire control systems from Belarus The new complex was used during the recent drills staged the Azerbaijani army in March 2019, a report says.
Israel pounds Gaza Strip with airstrikes For several hours Israel struck the beseiged Gaza Strip, following rocket fire which hit Northern Tel Aviv.
Children’s chances of surviving cancer "30% in poor nations" More than 80% of children diagnosed with the disease in high-income states will live for more than five years.