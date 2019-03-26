Israel pounds Gaza Strip with airstrikes

PanARMENIAN.Net - For several hours Israel struck the beseiged Gaza Strip on Monday, March 25, following rocket fire which hit Northern Tel Aviv, Al-Masdar News reports.

Israel bombarded every major city centre in the Gaza Strip, attacking civilian infrastructure, a car insurance shop and also destroying the office of Hamas leader, Ismail Hanniyeh, in al-Rimal (Gaza City).

Resistance factions have responded with rocket fire, as Israel continues to bombard civilian buildings in the densely populated Gaza City.

It has been alleged that incendiary munitions have been used from helicopter fighters.

There have been reports of tens of injuries and deaths, however none of these are yet confirmed.