Iraqi forces triumph over Islamic State in Salaheddine
March 26, 2019 - 13:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iraqi Armed Forces scored another major victory against the Islamic State this week, as their troops eliminated a group of militants that launched a big attack in the Salaheddine, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military communique from Baghdad, the Iraqi Armed Forces came under a heavy attack from an Islamic State group at the Alas Oilfield on Sunday, March 24 evening.
The Iraqi Armed Forces engaged in fierce combat for a number of hours with the militant combatants at the Alas Oilfield before they were able to eliminate many of the Islamic State fighters.
“They retreated to an unknown place taking back the wounded with them,” the North Oil Police forces said in a statement on Monday.
The attack by the Islamic State reportedly came from one of their sleeper cells that is currently active inside the Salaheddine Governorate.
In 2017, the Iraqi Armed Forces declared that the Salaheddine Governorate was liberated after a long battle with the Islamic State militants near the Baiji Refinery.
However, Islamic State sleeper cells have since emerged in the Salaheddine Governorate after their defeat at the hands of the Iraqi Armed Forces.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Two new stamps celebrate Calouste Gulbenkian's 150th anniv. The stamps with nominal values of AMD 230 and 330 are printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 40 000 pcs each.
Israel pounds Gaza Strip with airstrikes For several hours Israel struck the beseiged Gaza Strip, following rocket fire which hit Northern Tel Aviv.
Children’s chances of surviving cancer "30% in poor nations" More than 80% of children diagnosed with the disease in high-income states will live for more than five years.
PACE report welcomes judiciary independence reforms in Armenia “The Armenian authorities are acutely aware of the extremely high expectations of the population for change," it says.