Trial fails to find cure for Alzheimer's disease

PanARMENIAN.Net - For years, scientists have been targeting a special compound in the brain which they believe is the key to curing Alzheimer's disease, TechTimes reports.

So far, clinical trials have yielded promising results. However, none of them has successfully rid the brain of the debilitating condition.

In a new study sponsored by companies Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co., another drug has failed to reduce the presence of beta amyloid in the brain. Beta amyloid is a protein that collects and turns into plaques that allegedly cause Alzheimer's disease.

Both Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. have halted two late-stage clinical trials that were designed to evaluate the efficacy of the drug called aducanumab. This heartbreaking decision has left scientists looking for an alternative route to Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Murali Doraiswamy, an expert from Duke University, said beta amyloid plaques were never established as the causal in the first place. He said given the latest information, all ongoing trials must be re-evaluated.