Kansas recognizes partnership with Armenia
March 28, 2019 - 11:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation Wednesday, March 27 honoring the bond Kansas has with the country of Armenia, WIBW reports.
Kelly met with a delegation including Armenias Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan, and Armenian Ambassador to the U.S., Varuzhan Nersesyan.
Kelly says for the past 15 years, the two countries have done mutual military and defense trainings, as well as emergency management, wildlife and firefighter training.
"This afternoon, the ambassador and the minister will be meeting with our secretaries of agriculture, commerce, I believe health, and Wildlife and parks to explore other options for cooperation's between our states and Armenia," Kelly said.
She says there are exports coming from Armenia and they would like to discuss those.
OSCE Mission monitors ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministry representatives.