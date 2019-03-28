Ruth Papazian planning to run against AOC in 2020
March 28, 2019 - 12:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Bronx Republican who blames Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for scuttling the Amazon deal says she plans to run against the Democrat next year as a pro-jobs candidate, New Tork Post reports.
“[AOC] chose ideology over paychecks,” wannabe candidate and medical journalist of Armenian descentRuth Papazian, noting that Amazon vowed to create 25,000 jobs before pulling out of its deal to open a campus in Queens. “People need jobs. We don’t have economic diversity in the outer boroughs.”
Papazian, 61, a lifelong Bronx resident and medical journalist, has met with GOP officials who have encouraged her to enter what would be an uphill race.
A daughter of Egyptian immigrants, Papazian said she would run on a platform of creating jobs, not chasing them away.
She said the Amazon fiasco is just one example of Ocasio-Cortez being too far to the left for her Bronx-Queens district.
“The Green New Deal is a job-killer,” Papazian said of the congresswoman’s environmental agenda.
OSCE Mission monitors ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministry representatives.