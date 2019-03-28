Breakdancing could be part of the Olympics by 2024
March 28, 2019 - 14:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Start practicing your head spins now, because breakdancing might be an Olympic sport in 2024, Yahoo Sports says.
The International Olympic’s Committee recommended breakdancing for consideration for the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to the Associated Press.
That doesn’t mean breakdancing will definitely be approved as a medal event. It simply means the idea will be debated by the committee. The Olympic Committee has until December 2020 to make a final decision.
The decision to consider breakdancing for the Olympics was done to connect with a younger audience, according to the Associated Press.
IOC president Thomas Bach says the "more youthful and urban" sports offer "new opportunities to connect with the young generation."
