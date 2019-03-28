Armenia PM defends Syria mission as “morally, humanly correct”
March 28, 2019 - 15:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday, March 28 that sending a humanitarian mission to Syria means responding in kind to the people who helped Armenians fleeing the Genocide in 1915.
“Armenian doctors have already performed more than 100 medical interventions in Syria,” he said.
“If an Armenian doctor saves the life a person whose grandfather helped a survivor of the Genocide, I think we are in a way paying the historical debt to the Syrian people.”
Pashinyan said children play and hang out in mined areas that the Armenian sappers are working to demine and thus help save the descendants of people who once saved their ancestors.
While admitting the dangers of the mission, the Prime Minister defended the decision anyway, maintaining that it boosts Armenia’s sovereignty and describing it as "morally, humanly and politically correct."
The Armenian government has sent a non-combat humanitarian squad of 83 doctors, sappers, and other servicemen to Syria to provide assistance to the Armenian community in Aleppo. Armenia had previously sent four airlifts of humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people.
Top stories
Gladys Berejiklian has become the first elected female Premier of Australia’s largest state of New South Wales.
The proclamation provides a glimpse into Alabama’s active participation in the Near East Relief’s efforts during the Genocide.
With the approval of the motion, the Lazio Council becomes the 136th council in Italy that recognizes the Genocide.
The Buenos Aires City Council has given the green light to the construction of an Armenian Genocide Museum in the city.
Partner news
Latest news
Tehran says U.S. "can't rob Iranians’ assets" Bahram Qasemi made the remarks in response to Luxemburg court act which rejects US claims over 9/11 incident.
Armenian PM, Karabakh President talk ahead of Vienna summit Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan over the phone.
Drinking a bottle of wine each week "as bad as 5-10 cigarettes" 3 bottles a week is equivalent to smoking about eight and 23 cigarettes per week for men and women.
Israel claims to be home to world's longest salt cave The 10km of passages and chambers inside Malham Cave, overlooking the Dead Sea, were mapped out over two years.