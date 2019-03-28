// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

OSCE Mission monitors ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line

OSCE Mission monitors ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line
March 28, 2019 - 14:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Thursday, March 28 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministry representatives.

 Top stories
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian GenocideHarvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armenian President puts Biden on the spotArmenian President puts Biden on the spot
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Study links e-cigarettes with heart attacks and depression
Turkish army convoy seen entering northwest Syria: report
Alexis Ohanian says senior living will be disrupted in next decade
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Foreign Minister meeting OSCE envoys in Vienna Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is holding a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
Armenian PM, Karabakh President talk ahead of Vienna summit Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan over the phone.
Armenian family protected by church get Dutch residence permit The Tamrazyans, who spent months in Bethel church in The Hague to avoid being deported have been granted a residence permit.
Armenia PM defends Syria mission as “morally, humanly correct” “Armenian doctors have already performed more than 100 medical interventions in Syria,” Pashinyan said.