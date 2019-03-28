OSCE Mission monitors ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line
March 28, 2019 - 14:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Thursday, March 28 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministry representatives.
Top stories
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Foreign Minister meeting OSCE envoys in Vienna Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is holding a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
Armenian PM, Karabakh President talk ahead of Vienna summit Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan over the phone.
Armenian family protected by church get Dutch residence permit The Tamrazyans, who spent months in Bethel church in The Hague to avoid being deported have been granted a residence permit.
Armenia PM defends Syria mission as “morally, humanly correct” “Armenian doctors have already performed more than 100 medical interventions in Syria,” Pashinyan said.