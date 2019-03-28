Israel claims to be home to world's longest salt cave
March 28, 2019 - 16:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israeli researchers say they have discovered the world's longest salt cave, the BBC reports.
The 10km (6.2 miles) of passages and chambers inside Malham Cave, overlooking the Dead Sea, were mapped out over two years.
The desert site was near where, according to the Bible, Lot's wife was turned into a pillar of salt.
Rain is expected to lengthen Malham further over time, the researchers said.
This happens when rainwater flows down cracks in the surface, dissolving salt and creating semi-horizontal channels along the way that flow down towards the Dead Sea.
Part of the Malham cave, which runs through Mount Sodom, Israel's biggest mountain, had already been mapped during the 1980s.
Two years ago Yoav Negev from the Israel Cave Explorers Club decided to complete the survey and set up a team of researchers and caving experts.
During one dinner break in the cave, Boaz Langford from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem said the explorers felt their pasta lacked seasoning.
"So we just broke some salt off one of the rocks and used that," he said.
Malham has taken a 13-year record held since 2006 by the Cave of the Three Nudes, a 6.85km (four miles) salt cave in Iran's Qeshm Island, the researchers added.
Photo. Reuters
Related links:
Top stories
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Foreign Minister meeting OSCE envoys in Vienna Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is holding a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
Armenian PM, Karabakh President talk ahead of Vienna summit Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan over the phone.
OSCE Mission monitors ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministry representatives.
Armenia PM defends Syria mission as “morally, humanly correct” “Armenian doctors have already performed more than 100 medical interventions in Syria,” Pashinyan said.