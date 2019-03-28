Armenian PM, Karabakh President talk ahead of Vienna summit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan over the phone on Thursday, March 28.

The two discussed issues concerning the peace process surrounding the Karabakh conflict settlement.

Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet in Vienna on Friday, the Armenian government revealed earlier.

The meeting will be mediated by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is mandated to help the parties find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Also, Pashinyan will meet Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President Alexander Van der Bellen, as well as Armenian community members.