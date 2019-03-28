Armenian PM, Karabakh President talk ahead of Vienna summit
March 28, 2019 - 17:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan over the phone on Thursday, March 28.
The two discussed issues concerning the peace process surrounding the Karabakh conflict settlement.
Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet in Vienna on Friday, the Armenian government revealed earlier.
The meeting will be mediated by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is mandated to help the parties find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Also, Pashinyan will meet Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President Alexander Van der Bellen, as well as Armenian community members.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is holding major military drills on March 11-15 but has not notified the OSCE of such plans.
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said the contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been informal.
The two discussed allied relations between the two countries as well as issues related to bilateral ties.
"Armenia and the U.S. have long worked together to address the current humanitarian catastrophe in Syria," Naghdalyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Tehran says U.S. "can't rob Iranians’ assets" Bahram Qasemi made the remarks in response to Luxemburg court act which rejects US claims over 9/11 incident.
Foreign Minister meeting OSCE envoys in Vienna Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is holding a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
Drinking a bottle of wine each week "as bad as 5-10 cigarettes" 3 bottles a week is equivalent to smoking about eight and 23 cigarettes per week for men and women.
Israel claims to be home to world's longest salt cave The 10km of passages and chambers inside Malham Cave, overlooking the Dead Sea, were mapped out over two years.