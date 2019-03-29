Armenia’s Syria mission discussed in New York
March 29, 2019 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has visited the The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in New York City, Defense Ministry spokesman Davit Tonoyan said in a Facebook post.
The meeting sought to weigh in on steps aimed at coordinating efforts of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria and the OCHA regional and sub-regional offices.
Tonoyan had earlier been to Kansas, where Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation honoring the bond that the state has with the country of Armenia.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday, March 28 that sending a humanitarian mission to Syria means responding in kind to the people who helped Armenians fleeing the Genocide in 1915.
