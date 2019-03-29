// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia’s Syria mission discussed in New York

Armenia’s Syria mission discussed in New York
March 29, 2019 - 10:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has visited the The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in New York City, Defense Ministry spokesman Davit Tonoyan said in a Facebook post.

The meeting sought to weigh in on steps aimed at coordinating efforts of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria and the OCHA regional and sub-regional offices.

Tonoyan had earlier been to Kansas, where Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation honoring the bond that the state has with the country of Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday, March 28 that sending a humanitarian mission to Syria means responding in kind to the people who helped Armenians fleeing the Genocide in 1915.

Related links:
Artsrun Hovhannisyan's Facebook post
 Top stories
Armenian Gladys Berejiklian named first elected female Premier of NSWArmenian Gladys Berejiklian named first elected female Premier of NSW
Gladys Berejiklian has become the first elected female Premier of Australia’s largest state of New South Wales.
Alabama recognizes Armenian GenocideAlabama recognizes Armenian Genocide
The proclamation provides a glimpse into Alabama’s active participation in the Near East Relief’s efforts during the Genocide.
Italy’s Lazio region recognizes Armenian GenocideItaly’s Lazio region recognizes Armenian Genocide
With the approval of the motion, the Lazio Council becomes the 136th council in Italy that recognizes the Genocide.
Buenos Aires to be home to Armenian Genocide MuseumBuenos Aires to be home to Armenian Genocide Museum
The Buenos Aires City Council has given the green light to the construction of an Armenian Genocide Museum in the city.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian opens up about her parents
Armenian Genocide survivor dies in Argentina at age 106
OSCE envoys call for "minimizing inflammatory rhetoric" over Karabakh
Baku, Yerevan are friends: Armenian DJ spreads message at Boiler Room
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
"Sex and the City" follow-up book, TV series in the works Candace Bushnell will write the script for the pilot episode and serve as an executive producer on the show.
Obesity and alcohol linked to breast cancer in new study Maintaining a healthy weight and not consuming alcohol regularly could help prevent thousands of breast cancer cases
Germany extends Saudi arms exports ban for another six months Germany has extended a ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia for another six months, a government spokesman said.
Azerbaijan envoy: Conflict with Armenia could escalate any moment “The status quo is not sustainable. The soldiers are facing each other, sometimes just 100 feet apart," he said.