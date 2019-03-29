12-minute trick could instantly improve your mood

PanARMENIAN.Net - Feeling down in the dumps? If you want to stop wallowing in your own misery, new research suggests that the best method is to stop focusing on yourself and think kind thoughts about other people instead.

It sounds like the PSA at the end of a children's show, but among the methods tested by researchers in a new study, getting out and about, and thinking positive things about other people while walking around for 12 minutes, got the best results, Science Alert says.

Study participants who engaged in this activity reported feeling lower anxiety, greater happiness and empathy, and more connectedness than the control group.

"Walking around and offering kindness to others in the world reduces anxiety and increases happiness and feelings of social connection," said psychologist Douglas Gentile of Iowa State University.

"It's a simple strategy that doesn't take a lot of time that you can incorporate into your daily activities."

To be perfectly clear, you don't actually have to interact with anyone, so if your anxiety is of the social variety, it could help you, too.