VivaCell-MTS General Manager wins Mercury Awards CSR prize

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS has been guided with a responsible model of management throughout 14 years since its foundation. For the employees of the ցompany, Corporate Social Responsibility has always been a lifestyle rather than just a concept. Guided by high international standards, VivaCell-MTS has become a role model for different groups of our society. Organizations engaged in economic development programs recognize the importance and the necessity of the CSR, which is one of the crucial points in VivaCell-MTS’ strategy.

During the awarding ceremony organized at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall upon the initiative of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Armenia, organizations and individuals representing highly rated leading organizations in the public services sector, healthcare, territorial administration, communities, have been awarded in various nominations. This year the “Mercury” Award featured 23 nominations. Mercury Award in the nomination “The Leader of the Year in CSR” went to VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“Years ago, when we were still starting in Armenia, the corporate social responsibility strategies that we had adopted were new to Armenia, both as a corporate culture and as a model of management. We knew that the society needed time to accept the importance of a socially responsible approach to business. That was equally true for organizations, which needed time to adopt the suggested system of values. And I must say that taking the wheel of leadership needed courage because people were mostly unaware of CSR. Over time, it became obvious for everyone that corporate social responsibility deals with various sides and values of life. Our example became contagious and led to a wide public acceptance of this attitude. That was our purpose: to lead by example and to convince others to join us,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Armenia was founded in 2002. The mission of the chamber, in a broad sense, is the growth of the country’s economy, improvement of its business environment, facilitation of commerce, and the support to small and medium businesses in Armenia.