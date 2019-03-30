// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army launches heavy attack in northwest Hama

March 30, 2019 - 10:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has unleashed another big assault in the Hama Governorate on Friday, March 29, after a brief exchange of hostilities the previous night.

Led by their 4th Division, the Syrian army began their assault by heavily targeting the Turkestan Islamic Party’s (TIP) positions inside the Al-Ghaab Plain.

According to a military source in near Al-Suqaylabiyeh, the Syrian Arab Army targeted the Turkestan Islamic Party’s positions after they observed the latter’s movements in the Al-Ghaab Plain.

The Syrian Arab Army reportedly used both artillery shells and surface-to-surface missiles to strike the Turkestan Islamic Party’s positions this evening.

Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian Army also carried out a similar attack in northern Hama; however, this assault targeted the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) Jaysh Al-Izza group at the towns of Al-Latamnah and Kafr Zita.

Al-Masdar News.
