Syrian army launches heavy attack in northwest Hama
March 30, 2019 - 10:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has unleashed another big assault in the Hama Governorate on Friday, March 29, after a brief exchange of hostilities the previous night.
Led by their 4th Division, the Syrian army began their assault by heavily targeting the Turkestan Islamic Party’s (TIP) positions inside the Al-Ghaab Plain.
According to a military source in near Al-Suqaylabiyeh, the Syrian Arab Army targeted the Turkestan Islamic Party’s positions after they observed the latter’s movements in the Al-Ghaab Plain.
The Syrian Arab Army reportedly used both artillery shells and surface-to-surface missiles to strike the Turkestan Islamic Party’s positions this evening.
Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian Army also carried out a similar attack in northern Hama; however, this assault targeted the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) Jaysh Al-Izza group at the towns of Al-Latamnah and Kafr Zita.
Top stories
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Chancellor: Austria ready to assist Armenia's reform program Vienna is ready to assist Yerevan in the implementation of its ambitious reform program, Kurz told Pashinyan.
Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders "clarified positions" in Vienna The meeting took place in a positive atmosphere and provided an opportunity for the two leaders to clarify positions.
Armenia PM evaluates talks with Azerbaijani leader as positive Nikol Pashinyan has said that there has not been a breakthrough in the negotiation process with Azerbaijan.
Ameriabank becomes first bank in Armenia to join SWIFT gpi system Customers will be able to get full and detailed information about the transfer process 24/7 by calling the bank’s contact center.