Ukraine elections: Comedian to face current president in runoff
April 1, 2019 - 10:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A comedian with no political experience has won the most votes in the first round of Ukraine's presidential elections, early results indicate, according to the BBC.
With half the ballots counted, Volodymyr Zelenskiy - who plays the president on TV - got about 30%, with current leader Petro Poroshenko on 16% on Sunday, March 31.
The two - who have expressed largely pro-EU opinions - are set to take part in a run-off election next month.
Former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko appears to have been eliminated.
The interior ministry says hundreds of electoral violations have been reported, but foreign observers say the vote appeared to be mainly smooth.
A total of 39 candidates were on the ballot paper. With none receiving more than 50%, the top two will go forward to the run-off on 21 April.
The Ukrainian president has significant powers over security, defence and foreign policy, in a system described as semi-presidential.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
Latest news
New "Game of Thrones" footage could confirm Jon riding a dragon (video) In the two new, brief promos, there’s a glimpse of Arya and Jon together for the first time since Season 1.
Pashinyan, Putin discuss Vienna meeting over the phone The leaders also exchanged ideas on cooperation and integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union.
Key brain cells that stop people from overeating identified Researchers have discovered a set of brain cells that may be the key to limiting how much we want to eat.
Wearable device captures cancer cells from blood A prototype wearable device can continuously collect live cancer cells directly from a patient's blood.