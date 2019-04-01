Turkey’s opposition poised for victory in Ankara
April 1, 2019 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey’s main opposition party appeared poised to win mayoral races in Ankara, the capital, and several other cities in local elections on Sunday, March 31, dealing a significant setback to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he campaigned relentlessly for his party’s candidates but faced a voter backlash over his management of the economy, The Washington Post reports.
Erdogan’s ruling party claimed victory Sunday in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, even as official tallies showed a razor-thin margin in the contest. (Later on Sunday, though, Erdogan appeared to suggest that his party may have lost Istanbul’s mayoral race.) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, said its candidate was ahead as he urged supporters to stay at the polls.
Erdogan, speaking to reporters on Sunday night, said his Justice and Development Party and an allied party had captured the majority of votes in the nationwide contest — a continuation, he said, of his party’s electoral dominance since 2002. At the same time, he appeared to acknowledge the symbolic weight of the losses in Ankara and other cities.
“We will accept that we were not successful in the places that we lost,” he said.
Later, speaking in Ankara, he said, “Tomorrow morning, we will start our work to detect our shortcomings.”
The election for mayors, municipal council members and other local posts represented the first nationwide referendum on Erdogan’s leadership since he won a presidential poll in June. Since then, Turkey’s economy has slipped into a recession for the first time in a decade, forcing the government to defend policies that have unnerved investors and sent prices soaring.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
Latest news
New "Game of Thrones" footage could confirm Jon riding a dragon (video) In the two new, brief promos, there’s a glimpse of Arya and Jon together for the first time since Season 1.
Pashinyan, Putin discuss Vienna meeting over the phone The leaders also exchanged ideas on cooperation and integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union.
Key brain cells that stop people from overeating identified Researchers have discovered a set of brain cells that may be the key to limiting how much we want to eat.
Wearable device captures cancer cells from blood A prototype wearable device can continuously collect live cancer cells directly from a patient's blood.