Pashinyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed to take “humanitarian steps”
April 1, 2019 - 12:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a live Facebook video that an agreement has been reached with Azerbaijan to “take humanitarian measures.”
“They (the measures - Ed.) will create favorable conditions for the negotiation process,” Pashinyan said Monday, April 1.
On 29 March, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held in Vienna their first meeting under the auspices of the cօ-chairs of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.
OSCE Chairperson lauds Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting as "constructive" OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajčák hailed the meeting as "constructive".