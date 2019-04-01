OSCE Chairperson lauds Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting as "constructive"

PanARMENIAN.Net - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajčákhas hailed as "constructive" the Vienna meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, which sought to discuss the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh.

Lajčák on Sunday, March 31 met in Bratislava with Minsk Group co-chair Andrew Schofer, of the United States of America, acting also on behalf of Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov of Russia and Stéphane Visconti of France, and Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Chairperson-in-Office was briefed on the results of the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on 29 March in Vienna, the first meeting of the two leaders under the auspices of the Minsk Group co-chairs.

According to a statement posted on the OSCE's website, the Chairperson-in-Office welcomed the constructive atmosphere of the talks, and the leaders’ commitment to taking further, tangible steps to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

“We remain positive about, and fully supportive of, this process and the leaders’ commitment to strengthening the ceasefire and to undertaking measures in the humanitarian field,” Lajčák said.