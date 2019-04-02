Los Angeles County designating April as “Armenian History Month”
April 2, 2019 - 10:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On Wednesday, April 3, at the direction of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn and Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the month of April will be declared to be “Armenian History Month”, Cerritos Community News reports.
“Los Angeles County is home to the largest population of Armenians outside of Armenia,” said Supervisor Hahn. “This month we have a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the rich culture of the Armenian people, highlight the many accomplishments of Armenian-Americans in our community, and join the local residents in the somber commemoration of the lives lost in the Armenian Genocide.”
This will mark the third time in County history that Armenian History Month has been formally recognized since Supervisors Hahn and Barger first directed the County to do so in 2017. Previously, the Board had only honored Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
At each board meeting this month, Supervisor Hahn will be honoring the accomplishments of different Armenian-American residents and organizations in LA County.
At Wednesday's meeting, Supervisor Hahn will recognize the Papayans Family Foundation, a philanthropic organization that works to combat hunger and poverty in vulnerable communities in Armenia.
