Energy plant in UAE converts seawater to fresh water
April 2, 2019 - 12:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In the United Arab Emirates, the Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority (SEWA) has partnered with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to develop a natural gas fired power plant.
The project is part of efforts by SEWA to reduce its carbon footprint and secure its energy supply.
In addition to generating energy, the plant will use the steam created on-site to convert seawater to fresh water, which SEWA supplies within the emirate, Smart Energy International reports.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems is providing SEWA with two gas turbines for the development of a 1,026.3 MW gas turbine combined- cycle power plant in the city of Layyah.
The plant will include one steam turbine, three generators and two heat recovery steam generators and is set for completion in mid-2021.
The project is financed using a loan secured from a Japan’s export credit agency.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems is partnering with ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC to implement the project.
