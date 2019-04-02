Brexit has cost Britain £600 million a week: Goldman Sachs
April 2, 2019 - 13:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Britain’s chaotic exit from the European Union has cost the economy about 600 million pounds ($785 million) per week since the 2016 referendum, Goldman Sachs said on Monday, April 1 in a report that underscores how Brexit uncertainty has dented investment, Reuters reports.
The report found that Brexit had cost the world’s fifth largest economy nearly 2.5 percent of GDP at the end of last year, compared to its growth path prior to the mid-2016 vote on exiting the bloc.
It has also lagged other advanced economies.
“Politicians in the UK are still struggling to deliver on that vote,” Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a note to clients.
“The resulting uncertainty over the future political and economic relationship with the EU has had real costs for the UK economy, which have spilled over to other economies.”
The U.S. bank said Brexit uncertainty has been a major driver of economic output losses as they are concentrated in investment.
“Uncertainty shocks weighed on investment growth in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote, as well as more recently amid the renewed intensification of Brexit uncertainty,” the economists said.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
Latest news
Drinking alcohol slows brain growth in adolescent monkeys Heavy drinking during the cusp of adulthood reduces the rate of brain growth in male and female rhesus monkeys.
Azerbaijani President says war with Armenia not over Aliyev said that "there are no changes in the position of Azerbaijan on the settlement of the conflict."
Iran describes U.S. sanctions as "economic terrorism" Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has referred to US sanctions against Iranians as "economic terrorism".
Promising new cancer treatment fights tumors A treatment that helps the immune system fight deadly blood cancers is showing early signs of promise against some solid tumors.