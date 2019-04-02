Iran describes U.S. sanctions as "economic terrorism"

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iranian foreign minister has referred to US sanctions against Iranians as "economic terrorism".

"@realDonaldTrump ‘s 'maximum pressure'—flouting UNSC Res 2231 & ICJ ruling—is impeding aid efforts by #IranianRedCrescent to all communities devastated by unprecedented floods. Blocked equipment includes relief choppers,' Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday, April 2, IRNA reports.

He added 'This isn't just economic warfare; it's economic TERRORISM.'

Unprecedented heavy rains caused floods in various parts of Iran over the past two weeks. Scores of people were killed and injured and a large number were displaced across Iran.

In the first days of the floods, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on all Iranian Armed Forces to step in for consolidating relief operations.