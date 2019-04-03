Syrian army launches powerful assault across southern Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unleashed a powerful assault across the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, targeting several areas controlled by the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by their 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army repeatedly fired several artillery shells and surface-to-surface missiles towards Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in the Khan Sheikhoun area of the Idlib Governorate.

The Syrian Arab Army’s attack on the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate came just hours after the jihadist rebels and their allies from Jaysh Al-Izza launched their own assault on the government-held areas of northern Hama.

Following the attack on southern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army began targeting Jaysh Al-Izza’s positions near the towns of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah in the northern countryside of Hama.

According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army managed to destroy a number of Jaysh Al-Izza hideouts, including some of their trenches that were dug around Al-Latamnah axis.

The ground situation along the Hama-Idlib axis has recently deteriorated despite the increased presence of both Russian and Turkish troops near the demilitarized zone.

The Russian and Turkish armed forces have attempted to quell the violence in northern Hama and southern Idlib, but the tit-for-tat attacks between the Syrian Army and rebels continue.