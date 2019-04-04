Saudi King gives Iraq $1 billion
April 4, 2019 - 11:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - According to Saudi commerce minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi, cited by state TV station Al Ekhbariya, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud has given Iraq $1 bln to build a sports city in the capital of Baghdad, Sputnik reports.
In the meantime, Qasabi announced Riyadh would open a consulate in Baghdad on Thursday, April 4, so that Iraqis may obtain a Saudi visa. According to an Iraqi news agency, at least three other Saudi consulates will also be opened in the country.
Wednesday's visit by Saudi ministers along with a large delegation to Iraq was aimed at holding the second Saudi-Iraq coordination council meeting, first launched in 2017 to upgrade diplomatic and economic ties between the nations.
Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Baghdad in 2015 following a 25-year break.
