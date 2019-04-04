Ukraine presidential hopefuls will debate in Olympic stadium
April 4, 2019 - 13:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The gauntlet has been thrown down — Ukrainian Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky has challenged Ukraine’s current leader to a debate.
A presidential showdown of epic proportions, if you will.
In a polished new video released Wednesday, comedian Zelensky, who has no political experience, challenged incumbent President Petro Poroshenko to a debate in the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kiev, which seats over 70,000 people, euronews says.
Standing in a suit and tie in the middle of the empty stadium, the newcomer piled pressure on the current leader to accept his challenge, saying: “I give you 24 hours to decide. Think about it.”
A clock is now counting down on the Facebook page of his campaign.
Zelensky, who plays a fictional president on TV, grabbed international headlines this week when he led with just over 30% of votes in Ukraine's presidential election on Sunday.
The election is expected to go into a run-off vote on April 21 with the top two candidates facing off, as no candidate is expected to win a majority.
Whoever wins the vote will inherit a conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists in the East, after the 2014 Maidan street protests forced out the former pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych and Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.
Ukraine's economy also hangs in the balance and the next leader will decide whether to enforce the reforms required to keep the country in an International Monetary Fund bailout programme.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
Latest news
USC Shoah to host workshop on teaching Armenian Genocide By attending this workshop, educators will discover USC Shoah Foundation’s educational website, IWitness.
Times Square Armenian Genocide commemoration to be held on Apr 28 The program will feature prominent politicians who tirelessly advocate for Armenian Genocide commemoration.
Armenia PM's wife urges Azerbaijani women to join her peace initiative Anna Hakobyan in a speech in Congress has urged Azerbaijani women to join her "Women for Peace initiative".
Saudi King gives Iraq $1 billion King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud has given Iraq $1 bln to build a sports city in the capital of Baghdad