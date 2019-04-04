Syrian army launches major attack in Latakia
April 4, 2019 - 13:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a heavy attack on the jihadist positions in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Wednesday, April 3, Al-Masdar News reports.
Using surface-to-surface missiles and artillery shells, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division repeatedly struck Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions inside the key town of Kabbani in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of Latakia.
According to a military source in Latakia city, the Syrian Army pounded Kabbani and its surrounding hilltops for over an hour; this resulted in heavy damage to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s defenses.
Wednesday’s attack by the Syrian Arab Army on Latakia marked the first time this month that they have targeted the jihadist groups inside this governorate in northwestern Syria.
The Syrian Arab Army’s attack on northeast Latakia comes just days after the jihadist rebels attacked to bomb the government’s positions with their assault drones.
The Syrian Army was able to shoot down the jihadist drone over the northwestern countryside of Hama before it could bomb their positions.
Photo. Alexander Kots/Komsomolskaya Pravda via AP
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
Latest news
USC Shoah to host workshop on teaching Armenian Genocide By attending this workshop, educators will discover USC Shoah Foundation’s educational website, IWitness.
Times Square Armenian Genocide commemoration to be held on Apr 28 The program will feature prominent politicians who tirelessly advocate for Armenian Genocide commemoration.
Armenia PM's wife urges Azerbaijani women to join her peace initiative Anna Hakobyan in a speech in Congress has urged Azerbaijani women to join her "Women for Peace initiative".
Saudi King gives Iraq $1 billion King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud has given Iraq $1 bln to build a sports city in the capital of Baghdad