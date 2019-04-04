Syrian army launches major attack in Latakia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a heavy attack on the jihadist positions in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Wednesday, April 3, Al-Masdar News reports.

Using surface-to-surface missiles and artillery shells, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division repeatedly struck Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions inside the key town of Kabbani in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of Latakia.

According to a military source in Latakia city, the Syrian Army pounded Kabbani and its surrounding hilltops for over an hour; this resulted in heavy damage to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s defenses.

Wednesday’s attack by the Syrian Arab Army on Latakia marked the first time this month that they have targeted the jihadist groups inside this governorate in northwestern Syria.

The Syrian Arab Army’s attack on northeast Latakia comes just days after the jihadist rebels attacked to bomb the government’s positions with their assault drones.

The Syrian Army was able to shoot down the jihadist drone over the northwestern countryside of Hama before it could bomb their positions.