Sleeping in airplane's windowless cargo cabin could be thing soon
April 4, 2019 - 14:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Would you sleep in an airplane's windowless cargo cabin?
It may not sound appealing, but after picking up a prize at the the 2019 Crystal Cabin Awards at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany, it could soon be on its way, CNN says.
A panel of aircraft interior experts judged more than 100 entries from 22 countries with aim of recognizing new ideas that could be implemented very soon in airplanes worldwide.
The "Cabin Concepts" award went to aircraft manufacturer Airbus, in cooperation with French company Safran.
These two aviation powerhouses were recognized for their "Lower Deck Pax Experience Modules" -- compartments designed to fit into the aircraft cargo, to extend the passenger space below the standard cabin.
Sebastien Sivgnon, innovation projects director at Safran and Frederic Mazel, cabin product director at Airbus, said that the award could help propel his team's design from page to sky.
The designers explained the main crux of the concept is to provide a quiet, dark -- and hithero-unused-by-passengers -- space for travelers to sleep.
It'd be up to the airline to decide how they'd sell such a concept to passengers -- would you just pop down below when you want to sleep, or could you theoretically spend an entire intercontinental flight in the windowless cargo?
