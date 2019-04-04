Kim Kardashian launches her first sunglasses line

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West‘s making it even easier for fans to channel her style.

The risk taking trendsetter, 38, is teaming up with European eyewear brand Carolina Lemke to launch a 7-piece collection of ’90s, sci-fi inspired sunglasses.

Kardashian West first took notice of Carolina Lemke designs when catching up with friend and Israeli supermodel, Bar Rafaeli. “We were talking about what she had going on and she showed me this commercial of her that she did with the brand in Israel and I thought it was so cool and fun,” the star said, according to PEOPLE.

Then after meeting with the Carolina Lemke team, they decided there was no better way to introduce the brand to the U.S. market than by doing a stellar collaboration (Kardashian West’s also an investor in the brand).

“I was really interested in it because we were really able to, from start to finish, design whatever sunglasses that I wanted,” Kardashian West tells us. “It was just a really fun process seeing how sunglasses are made.”

When it came to selecting the shapes, sizes and colorways, Kardashian West created the sunglasses designs she’s always wanted, but never existed.

“Everything that I wanted that wasn’t out there we basically made. I am so happy with how they turned out,” she says of the glasses, which feature colorful mirrored lenses and sporty shapes.

Most importantly, Kardashian West wanted to keep the price point of the glasses at $90 to ensure her followers wouldn’t need to save up tons of many in order to purchase a pair.

“I wanted something that was not too inexpensive because I wanted the quality to be really amazing, but then I wanted it to definitely be really accessible to people and to my fan base,” she tells us.