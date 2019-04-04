HPV vaccine linked to huge cervical disease drop
April 4, 2019 - 18:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The routine vaccination of girls with the HPV vaccine in Scotland has led to a "dramatic" drop in cervical disease in later life, new research suggests, the BBC reports.
Human papilomavirus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted infection and some types are linked to cervical cancer.
Researchers said the vaccine has nearly wiped out cases of cervical pre-cancer in young women since an immunisation programme was introduced 10 years ago.
They found the vaccine had led to a 90% cut in pre-cancerous cells.
And they said the effects of the programme had "exceeded expectations".
Over the last decade, schoolgirls across the UK have routinely received the HPV vaccine when they are 12 or 13.
The uptake of the vaccine in Scotland is about 90%.
A team of academics - from Strathclyde, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow Caledonian universities - analysed vaccination and screening records for 140,000 women who went for their first cervical screen from 2008-2016.
Their study, published by the BMJ, concluded that Scotland's HPV vaccination programme has led to "a dramatic reduction in preinvasive cervical disease".
It adds that the vaccine is "highly effective" and should greatly reduce the incidence of cervical cancer in the future.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
Latest news
Germany set to ratify EU-Armenia deal on April 4 evening The Foreign Affairs Committee of Germany's Federal Parliament offered the parliament to adopt the law without amendments.
Armenia drop five notches in latest FIFA ranking Belgium tops the ranking and is closely followed by France and Brazil, according to the report compiled by FIFA.
Conor McGregor announced his return to MMA McGregor announced his return to the Octagon during an apparent apology tweet to his bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.
OSCE envoys propose meeting of Armenian, Azeri Foreign Ministers The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have proposed arranging a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers.