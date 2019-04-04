Armenian President will travel to Jordan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will travel to Jordan on Friday, April 5, his office revealed on Thursday.

This year’s World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa will take place in Amman, Jordan on April 5-6.

This will be the 10th meeting in Jordan and 17th meeting in the region. The meeting will convene over 1,000 government, business and civil society leaders from more than 50 countries.

President Sarkissian, in particular, will speak during the panel New Energy for the Middle East.

When in Jordan, the Armenian leader will also meet the country’s authorities, business representatives and the local Armenian community.