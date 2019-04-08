// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Islamic State claims to have killed two Russian soldiers

Islamic State claims to have killed two Russian soldiers
April 8, 2019 - 11:49 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State released footage on Sunday, April 7 of two Russian soldiers that were allegedly killed in eastern Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the militant group’s official media wing, they killed the two Russian soldiers in the eastern countryside of Homs Governorate.

The Islamic State did not reveal how they killed the servicemen; however, it is believed that the terrorist group killed the two military personnel during an ambush near the ancient city of Palmyra (var. Tadmur).

The Russian military is currently embedded with the Syrian Arab Army in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

The Russian soldiers have reportedly played an integral role in building up the Syrian troops in the desert, while also carrying out objectives to eliminate the Islamic State from the region.

The last time the Islamic State released footage like this, the Russian Air Force unleashed a massive assault on the militant group’s hideouts in eastern Syria.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these claims by the Islamic State

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. ISIS terrorists kill 2 Russian soldiers in eastern Syria
 Top stories
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crashArmenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian GenocideHarvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armenian President puts Biden on the spotArmenian President puts Biden on the spot
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Tasmanian devils adapting to coexist with cancer: study
Two, rare genes associated with Alzheimer's discovered
Iranian President congratulates Armenian leader on Nowruz
Turkey's Armenians will select new spiritual leader after Easter
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for April 8, 2019
Other news in this section
 Latest news
PACE spring session starts in Strasbourg Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashynian will delover speeches.
Tomb full of mummified cats and mice discovered in Egypt Scientists believe the discovery is from the Ptolemaic period, which dates back more than 2,000 years.
UK wants to use stargazing technology to spot cancer The equipment will allow doctors to get a more comprehensive view of areas where they suspect tumours are growing.
Macron wants to set April 7 as memorial day for Rwandan genocide French President Emmanuel Macron has called for 7 April to become an official memorial date for the Rwandan Genocide.