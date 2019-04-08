Islamic State claims to have killed two Russian soldiers

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State released footage on Sunday, April 7 of two Russian soldiers that were allegedly killed in eastern Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the militant group’s official media wing, they killed the two Russian soldiers in the eastern countryside of Homs Governorate.

The Islamic State did not reveal how they killed the servicemen; however, it is believed that the terrorist group killed the two military personnel during an ambush near the ancient city of Palmyra (var. Tadmur).

The Russian military is currently embedded with the Syrian Arab Army in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

The Russian soldiers have reportedly played an integral role in building up the Syrian troops in the desert, while also carrying out objectives to eliminate the Islamic State from the region.

The last time the Islamic State released footage like this, the Russian Air Force unleashed a massive assault on the militant group’s hideouts in eastern Syria.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these claims by the Islamic State