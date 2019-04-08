South Caucasus on Putin, Erdogan meeting agenda: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 8.

The two are expected to discuss the situation in the South Caucasus during their meeting in Moscow, a source in the Turkish government has said, according to Trend.

"Despite the talks mainly revolving around Turkish-Russian relations, the situation in the South Caucasus will also be on the agenda," the source stated.

Erdogan's visit comes just days after a dispute between Washington and Ankara intensified over Turkey's possible military plans in Syria and its purchase of a Russian-built surface-to-air missile system.